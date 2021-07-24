Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $104.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $35,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

