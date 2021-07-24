Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,852 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

