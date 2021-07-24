Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.39 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

