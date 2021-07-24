Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 40,353 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $2,551,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 263,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 167,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 73,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.10 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

