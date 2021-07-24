Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 30,045 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $80.34 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.70.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

