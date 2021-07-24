Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

ORLY opened at $620.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $558.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.