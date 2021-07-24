Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,854,150. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

