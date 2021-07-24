Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.34% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 369.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

RMT opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.