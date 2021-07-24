Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,382 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,231,000 after buying an additional 147,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,134,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,616,000 after buying an additional 106,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.33.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

