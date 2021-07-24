Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Otter Tail worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

