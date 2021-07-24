Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.58 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

