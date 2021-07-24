Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.52 Million Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NCR were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth $55,038,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.80. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

