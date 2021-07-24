Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.57 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $40.80 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

