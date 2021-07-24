Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.60 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,754 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $299.25 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $299.98. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.