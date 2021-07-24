Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 152.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,126 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. B. Riley upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

