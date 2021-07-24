Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Viasat were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 18.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

