Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,856 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $23,958,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $381.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.75 and a 12 month high of $381.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.