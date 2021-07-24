Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,343,942.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock worth $622,420. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

