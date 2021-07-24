Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,184,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kemper were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 762.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 27.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

