Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of OMF opened at $61.51 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.75.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

