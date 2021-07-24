Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWI opened at $105.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

