Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63.

