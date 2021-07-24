Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,524,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,766,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MODV opened at $164.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

