Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,988 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COHU. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

COHU stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.