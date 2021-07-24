Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,997 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

