Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,990 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of SM Energy worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 116,751 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SM opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

