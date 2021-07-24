Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Vector Group worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

