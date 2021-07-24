Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,214 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.