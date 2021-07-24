Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 245,473 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

