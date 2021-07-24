Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,444 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.36% of Seneca Foods worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seneca Foods by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Seneca Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Seneca Foods by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Seneca Foods by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 8.59%.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,203.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,639.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

