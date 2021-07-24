Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 88,665 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SLM were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SLM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after purchasing an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after acquiring an additional 801,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter.

SLM opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 65.57%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

