Throne (THN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,689.00

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Throne has a market cap of $386,432.08 and approximately $10,689.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00004145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00123492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00142448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,056.73 or 0.99584783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.27 or 0.00875104 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

