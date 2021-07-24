Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $58.22 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

