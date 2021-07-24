Thunder Token (TT) One Day Volume Tops $15.42 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $60.19 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00261310 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000781 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

