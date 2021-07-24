TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Tops $735,473.04

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $735,473.04 and $6.24 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.66 or 0.00866781 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

