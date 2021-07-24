Titan Coin (TTN) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $81.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006399 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

