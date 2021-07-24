Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.31. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 73,132 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.18% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction.

