Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.31. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 73,132 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.18% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
