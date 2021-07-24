Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter worth $221,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

