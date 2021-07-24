TokenClub 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00048629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.00838498 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

