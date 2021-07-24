TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143,520.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 65.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.98 million and $143,520.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,239.49 or 0.99830491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00033358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000794 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

