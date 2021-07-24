Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Hits $29.99 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $31.20 or 0.00090752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $29.99 million and $2.82 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00126303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00147296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,306.22 or 0.99802267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00884206 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,485 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

