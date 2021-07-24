Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Hits $251,563.25

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for about $41.93 or 0.00122618 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $251,563.25 and approximately $48,414.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

