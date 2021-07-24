Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.86.

TMTNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Toromont Industries stock remained flat at $$80.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.30. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

