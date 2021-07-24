Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.84. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$34.77, with a volume of 704,422 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.22. The company has a market cap of C$10.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

