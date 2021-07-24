Trabzonspor Fan Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.80 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00011092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00366315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

