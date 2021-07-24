TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 372,472 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

