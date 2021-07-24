Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,204 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of Travere Therapeutics worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

