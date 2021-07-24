Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.04% of Travere Therapeutics worth $30,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

