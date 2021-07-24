Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Trean Insurance Group worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.91.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

