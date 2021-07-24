Treat DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $705.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002874 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $989,556.23 and $705.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00129926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00145507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,432.49 or 0.99989681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.00890885 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

